To the editor:
I had to chuckle at the lady business owner from Sanbornville who wants Gov. Sununu to raise our minimum wage.
Good for her, as all she has to do is to pay her employees what she feels they are worth and if that works for her, the other business owners will have to follow suit to attract employees at their business.
The minimum wage was intended as an entry level wage to gain experience and a work ethic. As both were gained, a raise was usually in line. Just my take from having been in business since 1968.
Jim Shuff
Freedom
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.