To the editor:
This is a response to Peter Hill’s letter in Saturday’s Sun. Hill states in part that the USPS has been cutting back on post offices and drop boxes for years as the volume of first-class mail has declined.
Of greater concern though, is that Postmaster Louis DeJoy accelerated the removal of sorting machines capable of processing 36,000 pieces of mail an hour.
The number of machines slated for removal in 2020 is four times the rate for the prior two years, resulting in slower delivery time. The USPS sent letters to 46 states warning that it cannot guarantee all ballots cast by mail for the November election will arrive in time to be counted.
Hill wrote that the entire Steele dossier was totally and thoroughly debunked by the Mueller report, etc. But the Mueller report merely found some of the evidence inconclusive.
However, the recent 1,000-page Senate Intelligence Committee report on Russian interference confirmed Steele's memos regarding coordination between Trump’s campaign manager Paul Manafort and his Russian contact, Kilimnik, who talked almost daily during the campaign, communicating through encrypted technologies.
The report also says that Kilimnik was likely a participant in the Kremlin scheme to hack and leak Clinton campaign emails.
The report states that the Ritz-Carlton, where Trump stayed in 2013, is a “high counterintelligence risk environment” that has “at least one permanent Russian intelligence officer on staff, government surveillance of guests’ rooms and the regular presence of a large number of prostitutes, likely with the tacit approval of Russian authorities.”
Hill’s letter states “The only Russian collusion was between Hillary and the DNC financing the potential overthrow of Trump with this totally proven piece of crap called the Steele Report.” But there was no contact between the Clinton campaign and any Russians. The campaign hired a law firm who hired Fusion GPS who hired former MI6 agent Christopher Steele who used his Russian contacts to produce his reports which he also provided to the FBI.
Jim Salmon
Center Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.