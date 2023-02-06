I picked up Thursday’s Conway Daily Sun and read that I and all of us Conway taxpayers are being sued for $1 million by the new owner of Leavitt’s Country Bakery because his gigantic sign (or mural) is disallowed under the town’s sign ordinance.
The sign, which shows images of owner Sean Young’s products, is four times the size that the town allows.
Lest you think this is a David vs. Goliath case, consider that the bakery is represented by the D.C. area right-wing law firm Institute for Justice, which in turn was backed by seed money from billionaire Charles Koch.
The Institute for Justice has successfully argued at least three cases before the Supreme Court defending the use of tax dollars to support private and religious schools. In each case, the right-wing majority found, against all precedent, that the First Amendment Establishment Clause did not apply. Put another way, the Court found that the Constitution as previously interpreted by the Court was unconstitutional.
Here in New Hampshire, we know how that has played out, as we are now paying for parochial school tuition.
The Institute for Justice bills itself as libertarian, but no self-respecting libertarian would ever argue against the Establishment Clause. Furthermore, libertarianism holds that an individual’s rights end where they would infringe upon the rights of others.
This is a case of an individual against the group. The lawsuit contends that the owner’s First Amendment right to free speech has been violated. Sean Young’s freedom of speech has not been violated. Free speech has its limitations. We are not free to slander or to bear false witness; we are not free to lie in court and, of course, we are not free to yell fire in a crowded theater. Nor are we free to ignore reasonable regulations for signage in a town like Conway, because to do so would violate the rights of the community to put some limitations on commercial displays, like giant billboards, flashing lights, and so on. But that does not stop businesses who wish to attract attention to their enterprises from finding ways to defeat the common interests.
Have you ever seen a car dealership with an American flag large enough to wrap around 100 Republican congressmen?
We, as individuals, have certain unalienable rights, starting with those 25 articulated in the Bill of Rights (although with the evisceration of the separation of church and state, we are now down to 24). Much of the radical right’s faux philosophy stems from the notion that individual rights stand above the group.
Former president Ronald Reagan wanted to get the government off our backs, famously saying, “Government is the problem.” But government is not on our backs, it is on our side, not as usurper, but as guarantor of individual rights, as well as the right of a community to make laws that are in the public interest.
I’ll bet the services of the Institute for Justice will not cost Mr. Young a dime, but the town will pay dearly to defend itself all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Win or lose, we lose.
If that mural is speech, it can only be saying, “Get your doughnuts here!”
