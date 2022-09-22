To the editor:
According to 2021 Census figures, nearly 40 million Americans live below the federal poverty line.
Presumably, that number is now closer to or past the 40 million mark, as Bidenflation continues to capsize many middle-class families.
This statistic means that countless fellow citizens of ours — of all colors, creeds, and circumstances — are going everyday without basic necessities and comforts. Even working long hours or multiple jobs, they are still unable to make ends meet.
Yet, rather than spend hundreds of billions of dollars on these struggling/suffering Americans, or on any Americans for that matter, Joe Biden and the Democrats have made it their mission to spend that money on millions of non-citizens — specifically, illegal immigrants — whom they’ve allowed — nay recruited — into the country.
While our people go hungry, or sick, or cold, or despairing, or without what they need for a better life, illegal immigrants — people who have knowingly broken our laws — are housed in hotels, wined and dined, given comprehensive medical care, and feted, no less, by the cultural elite. Baby formula paid for by our tax dollars is even given to immigrants’ babies over hungry American babies.
And rather than even be thankful for any of that, illegal immigrants return the favor by stealing our jobs, mocking our political and legal institutions, committing further crimes, and, to boot, complaining about not being treated well enough or about being allegedly used as pawns.
If you’ve ever wondered as an American why our country never seems to get to a better place for all of us citizens, here’s a big part of the answer. The Democrats sacrifice our own people and laws for the sake of flooding our streets with outsiders who — for a piece of the action — will do their bidding without question. It’s corrupt. Simply corrupt.
But as long as you vote Democrat, it will continue.
Jim Pietrangelo
North Conway
