To the editor:
I am an incumbent state representative serving Carroll County District 3 (Madison, Tamworth, Albany and Freedom) in the New Hampshire House. As a retired physician, much of my focus has been on healthcare issues and policy.
In addition to serving on the House Health, Human Services and Elderly Affairs Committee, I have been appointed to several commissions addressing public health and health care issues. Currently, I serve as the chair of the N.H. Therapeutic Cannabis Medical Oversight Board and vice chair of the state Health Improvement Plan Advisory Council.
Government works optimally when we bring together differing opinions to develop the best solutions. I describe my leadership style as “working together with others to solve problems,” a consensus building approach which respects the opinions of everyone, leading to better and more durable solutions than decisions developed by one side and imposed upon the other.
My experience has taught me how to bring together various stakeholders to work out concerns before even filing a bill. In 2020, I was the prime sponsor of seven bills, all of them related in some way to public health or health care reform.
COVID-19 has demonstrated significant deficits in our health care system. Our lack of an accessible comprehensive coordinated health care system has made control of the pandemic more difficult. We need a healthcare system which will work for everyone. Healthcare is a fundamental human right.
I am running to work on expanding affordable accessible healthcare for everyone in the state, advocating for improving public health, fighting for equitable school funding, fighting for free and fair elections and protecting our environment, including supporting clean energy.
I would like your vote to return to the N.H. House and continue working for the citizens of New Hampshire.
Rep. Jerry Knirk
Freedom
