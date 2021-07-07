To the editor:
Gov. Chris Sununu recently signed into law a $13.5 billion state budget. This budget was met with protests, a massive display of opposition online, and arrests of protesters who staged a sit-in. There are many detrimental aspects of the budget, however, one of the most concerning is its “divisive concepts” ban.
The ban prevents teaching “that the state of New Hampshire or the United States is fundamentally racist or sexist” and “that an individual, by the nature of their race or sex, is inherently racist, sexist or repressive.”
Proposed as a way to keep politics out of school, this ban restricts learning in practice. Limiting what is considered acceptable to teach diverts focus from learning the truth. Even without the ban, educational accuracy is flawed. I and other students used to believe that Christopher Columbus discovered America, the first Thanksgiving was a celebration of friendship and other falsehoods because that’s what was taught. Our curriculum is already questionable, and censoring divisive concepts will only further reduce the ability of educators to do their job.
History is not always pleasant to learn, but it is necessary. The education system already teaches us watered-down facts, which will only continue with a divisive concepts ban in place. The future leaders of our country are in school right now. Don’t they deserve the truth?
Jeremiah Moore
Plaistow
Jeremiah, what your education is supposed to do is to help you define facts from falsehoods no matter who may utter them. Investigative journalism teaches us that we must go to the source of the information. Not as in the past the "Library" or now "Google" that is the jumping off point not the source. The origin of the information is the truth. It is not defined by anyone who merely expresses an "Opinion." Learn to think independently and not just accept someone who would have a vested interest in corrupting the truth. Adhere to that basic ideal and you will discover the facts.
