November 8th is coming up fast. We are heading to the polls again.
To the editor:
I am writing to reach others like myself who voted all Democrat but went Republican for governor and voted Sununu. Chris Sununu came across as a “purple” governor making decisions based on needs of the state rather than the Party. Results of the last election reflect this thinking, making him a favorite with both parties.
Now, on current issues of environment, women’s choice and loan forgiveness Sununu is no longer “purple.” His decisions and statements now align him more with his party than with New Hampshire.
Sununu refused to call a special legislative session to address the issue of codifying Roe and protecting the right of women to choose. He vetoed stricter requirements on the proximity of landfills to water bodies, despite bipartisan support in the House and Senate. In effect, declining to protect New Hampshire’s Merrimack River, Lake Winnipesaukee and Atlantic Ocean from pollutants that can leach from landfills. And, in our state with one of the highest loan dept averages in the country, he opposes student loan forgiveness.
Sununu’s presence on social media portrays an enthusiastic leader traveling around New Hampshire shaking hands with Granite Staters and supporting local businesses. I like this image. What I have come to realize, however, is that his comments and actions are not aligned.
