To the editor:
After reading Frank McCarthy's recent disorganized political rant, I thought to myself, "Gosh, we need to be worried about the cognitive abilities of all politicians, on both sides of the aisle."
Some of us might take Frank more seriously if would at least once comment on the value he's found living with a form of socialist health care for the last 50 years, and surviving on a form of socialist retirement for the last 30.
Jeff Robinson
Intervale
