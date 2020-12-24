To the editor:
In a recent Tele-Talk about closing a grade school, I noted the Nicole Nordlund suggested the town turn one of them into a day-care center for kids as a way of reducing taxes. Nicole, that would be a form of socialism.
Jeff Robinson
Intervale
