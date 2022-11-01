The data is in, and it doesn’t support William Marvel’s point of view about our local public schools and educators. This week, all major news networks reported nationwide student performances decreases, particularly in math and language subjects.
It appears Mr. Marvel took the first chance he could to degrade our confidence in our public schools, using student performance during the COVID period as his only criteria for judging public educators competence.
He wanted you to think the kids’ lower test scores were the result of poor educators. Do you still, William?
Meanwhile, kids are hurting academically, nationwide. Shame on you, Mr. Marvel.
If Mr. Marvel doesn’t apologize for jumping to faulty conclusions, we can assume he is a shill for the right and their agenda to cast doubt on our public educators and system.
If he really wants change, why do his only interests in public education seem to involve casting negative anti- public education rhetoric in the community, counting pennies, and trying to close things? This begs the question, is he appropriate for a school closure committee, given his biased disposition?
On the subject of the committee, have they considered the outcome of a 6-inch increase in coastal waters in the next 10 years? Kids would surely be raised at their grandparent’s mountain house.
