On March 24, I visited the Filotimo Greek Restaurant in Manchester for a first-hand experience of charitable gambling and Greek inspired menu which will be duplicated on a smaller scale at 243 White Mountain Highway in Conway (former Shurfine.)
What I found was a well-operated, clean and safe environment offering entertainment and good food that will provide another means for non-profits to raise much needed funds for their missions.
On April 12, the ballot will be asking for your vote to approve Warrant Article No. 30 on sports betting, which was brought before the selectmen for consideration in early March.
This opportunity is only available to 10 locations in the state and has been operating successfully by the Filotimo Restaurant Group since 2020 in Manchester and most recently in Dover. If approved, sports betting via DraftKings Sportsbook would become another activity offered in the Conway Filotimo location.
Offering this entertainment experience has the potential of increasing the patronage of the already approved charitable gambling component available to local non-profits as part of their fundraising efforts.
Conway was chosen as Filotimo’s next location due to the area’s vitality and the number of non-profits serving our community with a critical need for new and guaranteed fundraising opportunities. With this new addition to the valley, we will be able to retain some of the income from sales for our local and state economy instead of sending it over border to Maine.
On Thursday, April 7, representatives from Filotimo’s held an information session at Mountain Top Music for non-profits to hear the process and to sign up. Jen’s Friends, M & D Playhouse, Arts in Motion, RSVP, Valley Vision, Little Angels, Valley Promotions, MWV Preservation Association and the MWV Choral Society have been signed on with many more opportunities available to MWV non-profits. Contact Tammy at (603) 341-0230 or tammy@anagnost.com for information on becoming a non-profit recipient of charitable gambling funds.
