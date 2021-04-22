To the editor:
On April 16, Gov. Chris Sununu’s executive order mandating mask wearing in the state of New Hampshire ended. This order did not, however, remove the individual businesses’ prerogative to continue requiring a mask to enter their place of business and/or an individual’s right to continue to wear a mask based on their own level of precaution.
Be aware that the mask mandate came with the caveat that N.H. Universal Guidelines are still in place as well as the business segment guidelines that were created, reviewed and adjusted by the N.H. Reopening Task Force that has been meeting since April of 2020.
On May 7, the state will move from N.H. Universal Guidelines to N.H. Universal Best Practices — the difference being enforcement. These “Best Practices” are being created by the Reopening Task Force and will be available soon.
Once again, the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce would like to stress the fact that businesses are well within their authority to establish whatever guidelines they wish to adhere to once a person enters their doors.
We stress providing training for your employees as to how to explain your policies concerning COVID-19 guidelines and be prepared for the responses they may experience from those with a different viewpoint on what level of caution one should employ while navigating the pandemic.
Maintaining an even tone of voice during the whole exchange is key, and asking them for their cooperation is helpful.
If you are in need of door/window signs to communicate your policy of mandatory mask wearing, social distancing and hand sanitizing before one enters please contact the chamber at (603) 356-5701, Ext. 300 or stop in at 2473 White Mountain Highway (salmon-colored building in front of The Handcrafters Barn) to pick them up.
We also have limited amounts of masks, disinfectant aerosol and surface wipes available free of charge. First come, first served.
Janice Crawford, executive director
Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.