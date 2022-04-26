Reading letters to the editor from STR proponents is like reading George Orwell’s “1984.” In short, the letters are Orwellian — each one more ludicrous or upside-down in logic than the previous in its attempt to justify STRs in residential neighborhoods.
I thought the letters had finally reached their nadir when David Cavanaugh exalted STRs as homeless shelters (cue the violins) at the town’s expense of course, but now another STR proponent has plumbed new depths of absurdity.
Valerie Shae in her April 22 letter has the gall to say that prohibiting STRs is actually “driven by division, greed and hate stirred by a few citizens” in “a quest to crush entrepreneurs.” So now — according to Ms. Shae at least — STR owners aren’t the greedy, disruptive ones here after all, but simply the altruistic, hard-working “victims” of intolerant, avaricious oppressors and outsiders. Gimme a break, please. (I wondered when STR proponents would finally go woke, and now they have.)
In plain truth, you don’t have the constitutional right to operate an STR in a residential-zoned neighborhood. Period. You don’t — no matter how many absurd arguments you come up with in your letters. “Residential” is the adjectival form of “residence,” and “residence” means a home where a single person or family lives — not a lodging where one or more (potentially unrelated) people stay transiently when they are away from their own home or when they do not have a home to begin with.
Moreover, in fact, the people who oppose STRs are 1) the decent, overwhelming majority of homeowners in Conway’s residential neighborhoods who want to be able to enjoy their own quiet enjoyment (which STRs prevent), and 2) those citizens who believe in rule of law, and thus are against bootleg establishments like STRs which flout local and state regulations pertaining to buildings and businesses.
