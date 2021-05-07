To the editor:
I haven’t felt inclined to submit any responses to Quddus Snyder’s recent diatribes because they are so increasingly ridiculous as to refute themselves. Indeed, most people have come to recognize his letters as a bad case of verbal diarrhea; Snyder himself has said previously that he loves to stir sh*t up. But Snyder’s latest missive, his May 3 invective against Eugene Long, was so disgusting and cowardly that I was compelled to write.
Snyder thinks he is so clever in basically defaming good people by juxtaposition, innuendo, and name-calling in his letters, but actually, he is, as the British say, too clever by half. In other words, not clever at all. Anyone can stoop to his level. And many of his fellow Democrats, including those who have also falsely called Eugene Long racist, have.
For example, anyone could easily say the following against Snyder himself, even when it is not true:
“Now, all of us have that one certain creepy neighbor, who should maybe no longer be allowed to carry his joint out inside Eaton Village Store because he might stumble and accidentally touch a Waukeela camper. Personality disorder aside, when nastiness is spewed in a public forum, it is incumbent to set the record straight. Can’t you see that it is sometimes possible that a Catholic priest fondles a choirboy? This does not mean that all Catholic priests are pedophiles. But if it does, we call it a systemic problem.”
A judge might call that defamation, if it were meant to be true, which it is not.
It is meant simply to show that Snyder and others in this valley who readily resort to false accusations are only diminishing themselves, and not their fellow citizens like Eugene Long who have served country and community their entire lives.
James Pietrangelo
North Conway
