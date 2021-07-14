To the editor:
Quddus Snyder seems scared.
All Eaton resident John Hartman had to do was to mention in a recent letter to the editor that a group was looking at area voting rolls for potential voter fraud, and Snyder, who reportedly spends significant time in the heart of former Confederate country (Tennessee), unleashed a torrent of verbal diarrhea against Hartman (“GOP is dining on the dung that Barr speaks of”). Snyder just lost all mental continence this time.
Why is Snyder (not to mention his fellow Democrats) so alarmed at citizen efforts to ensure that both state and federal elections are fair and free from fraud? Could it be that Democrats rely on fraud to win elections?
All reasonable people — Republican and Democrat, Black and white — are concerned about voter fraud, which though Snyder seems to ignore in his letter, is actually illegal.
The gentleman (and I use that term loosely for Snyder) doth protest too much, methinks.
In reality, voter fraud and intimidation arre a real problem in this country, and people like John Hartman should be applauded for their efforts to ensure our elections are safe.
And, by the way, it is not John Hartman who need ever worry about being remembered as a liar or fool. His integrity is beyond reproach.
Rather, it is Snyder who famously speaks out of his ass. No one can forget the episode where Snyder exposed his buttocks to an innocent gathering of adults and children last year.
James E. Pietrangelo II
North Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.