To the editor:
Fryeburg needs to worry about the town of Fryeburg. The absurd construction for over a year in a half-mile stretch and the fact four years ago voters passed recreational marijuana yet Fryeburg still has done nothing is vile!
Ms. Clark says the wealthy don't like families. She is out of touch. The Conway voters passed the short-term rental ban and it is not wealthy people. Meanwhile, she drives a new BMW. She should get a mirror and review her own lifestyle. She isn't surrounded by transient STR rental properties, not to mention she herself is a Realtor with much at stake.
She is comical and comes off as miserable. Worry about your town — Fryeburg — and Conway will worry about ours!
Jackie Cofee
Intervale
