To the editor:
An open letter to the Carroll County commissioners: I am the wife of the previous Carroll County House of Corrections Superintendent Jason Henry.
I have been watching the videos of these meetings online for years and am disgusted with the way the board operates. It is obvious bthat two commissioners, Amanda Bevard and Terry McCarthy, have their own agenda and that agenda is not doing what is best for Carroll County nor its employees.
The behavior exhibited by Ms. Bevard is appalling, to say the least. Compassion and empathy are certainly lacking on this board. The fact that she berates, humiliates and yells at employees and even citizens is disgusting as well as rude.
We should expect this, though, considering who these commissioners have aligned with. Maybe someone should look into the relationship between certain employees, certain delegation members and the two commissioners.
Over the past year, Ms. Bevard and Ms. McCarthy have humiliated, targeted and berated my husband in public and in private, including asking for his resignation in public, which violated an RSA and should have been done in nonpublic.
It is no coincidence that the county has lost an administrator, human resources director and now a superintendent within eight months. If they think that Superintendent Henry’s leaving was not a direct result of their actions, they are delusional.
Superintendent Henry rarely took a vacation and when he did, he was notified that the county administrator was fired, which the county ended up paying out a hefty payment to him per a lawsuit, and that he was most certainly going to be fired next.
Henry was never fired but the emotional, mental and physical stress of the last year has not only affected him but his wife and child as well. What these commissioners are doing to people is sickening and wrong. They make Carroll County the laughingstock of New Hampshire.
Superintendent Henry brought to Carroll County over $1 million in revenue and grants, updated policies, was a forward thinker, a great leader and truly cared about his employees and the betterment of the county.
I feel bad for any employee who directly reports to these two commissioners or has to deal with them; they seem to thrive on intimidation and a divisive work environment. No employee should have to work in that environment or fear that any given day they will be fired or written up for bogus claims. Remember, what is done in the darkness, always comes to light.
It has been a couple of weeks since Jason Henry left and I have had time to reflect, observe and acknowledge that his stress level has diminished tremendously, and he is so much happier now.
His new employer, Rockingham County House of Corrections, has been so welcoming and supportive; it’s a breath of fresh air and makes us realize what not only he himself has had to deal with the past few years, but I, our child and our family life, which suffered due to the stress.
In closing, I would like to wish Commissioner David Babson the best of luck in the future. Thank you for your support over the years.
Farewell, Carroll County, and if I ever hear the names McCarthy and Bevard again, it will be too soon.
Happily part of the Rockingham County family,
Hilary Henry
Barnstead
