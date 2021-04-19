To the editor:
It’s correct to protect your head from a potential crash but it is far better to be able to prevent the crash from happening. You can’t do that if you turn your back to threats from behind.
According to the League of American Bicyclists, a consistent 40 percent of bicyclists killed were hit from behind by an unseen vehicle. That is huge. There were multiple vehicle types and reasons. Texting, impairment, age, bicyclists pedaling into the path of a vehicle they did not see behind them. All resulting in the same kind of preventable death. I am not blaming bicyclists of which I am one. We need to be responsible for our own safety like everyone else.
The study was done between 2011 and 2013. And resulted in 194 rear-struck deaths. Statistically, since then we are in about the same place now. I have been watching this for some time. What to do?
Bicyclists have every right and responsibility to be on the road. Yet they are the only ones who do not have rear-view mirrors. My car, motorcycle and truck have two 4-inch mirrors at least and I use them to save my life.
Bicycles should do likewise and I am leaning toward the 7-foot-tall flags on the back, too. I ride but not on the roads, not anymore. Bicyclists like the rest of us should have a 4-inch mirror on each handlebar.
Mirrors and their use should be part of every bicycle course especially with children. The helmet mirrors do not work, sorry. When I suggested mirrors, you should hear the bicyclists howl. Why? “Wind resistance” they say.
Last year I worked with Rep. Lino, Avellani of Wakefield on a bill to require bicycles to travel facing oncoming traffic on the left. Only in certain places though. More howling from the bicyclists. I have never seen a detailed study that proved bicycles are safer riding on the right. I have seen written opinions to that effect but no real studies. Something is obviously wrong.
Our bill, HB 268, was to be heard but we were given only five days notice. I work in the medical field and absolutely could not find someone to cover for me on such short notice in today’s environment.
I needed to testify considering the documentation I possess and so requested an ”Inexpedient to legislate,” which they granted, thankfully. Now we can bring back the bill with the mirrors and maybe the 7-foot flag in next session.
Bicycles riding on the right in traffic is a death trap and a false promise of safety.
Gregory Wallace
Effingham
