To the editor:
When Trump was elected in 2016, I knew it was going to be bad for the country. Not because of his politics but because of the kind of man he is.
If he is defeated in November, I suspect we can recover fairly quickly. Trump has exposed some issues and weaknesses that we, as a country, need to rectify. And, if we do, his presidency may not have been a total disaster. If we don’t, then we are destined to elect another Trump down the line sometime.
However, if Trump is re-elected, then I’m afraid this country will be changed for the foreseeable future and I don’t mean for the better. Our system of government is fragile but it is worth protecting. It was well-known at the founding of this country that without virtue in our leadership the country would collapse and cease to be a republic.
Now, I’m not saying all our leaders prior to Trump were virtuous, but even Nixon had a sense that he had gone too far when he got caught and did the right thing by resigning. But Trump believes he can do no wrong and all that he does is “perfect.” He is a sociopath, among other things, and, as such, has no conscience about doing whatever he wants no matter who gets hurt, including our republic. His total contempt for the rule of law and the Constitution has brought this country to the brink of dictatorship.
Four more years may tip us over the brink. I don’t say these things as a disgruntled Democrat, I say them as someone genuinely concerned about the future of our country. Though never perfect, we always strive to improve and we are still the best nation on earth. I want to see us stay that way.
Graham Selby
North Conway
