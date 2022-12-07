A recent letter from Rep. Brodie Deshaies contained much misinformation. He attacked public charter schools and echoed teacher union talking points, but that is understandable. Teacher unions and their Democrat allies have attacked public charter schools because not all teachers are paying union dues.
He identified eight of the 10 of low-performing high schools as charter schools. Actually, there were seven charter schools. Did he look at the mission and students served by those schools? Six of those charter schools serve kids who are at risk of dropping out or have dropped out. He also failed to state that 12 of 13 low-performing elementary and middle schools were traditional public schools.
He argued against “diverting” public school funding to the low-performing charter schools but a basic fact is that the money going to these low-performing schools is federal money not state or local money. No money is being “diverted” and it is inaccurate to claim that it is. Can Deshaies identify any traditional public school that is not receiving the state funding to which they are entitled? You would think a school board member would better understand school funding and have more concern for kids.
Let’s mention another basic fact, charter schools are public schools. Charter schools, however, receive only state funding of approximately $7,500 per student — no local taxpayer funding. Traditional public schools receive on average state and local funding of about $19,000 per student.
Charter schools are a family choice. Claiming to support school choice but then arguing against it at every turn does lend itself to having much credibility. Perhaps the critics of parents having options for their children should turn their attention to the academic shortcomings and improvement of their local traditional public school.
