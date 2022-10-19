A recent letter named the three of us as the “worst offenders” in establishing the “harshest” abortion law in state’s history. It is unfortunate that the author does not understand our reasonable New Hampshire law and does not recognize the extremist position supported by Democrats.
The current law that we supported allows a woman to get an abortion up to 24 weeks for any reason — no restrictions. For the seventh, eighth and ninth months of a pregnancy, abortions are permitted when there is a risk to the mother’s life or a fatal fetal abnormality. We believe that this law is consistent with the majority opinion of N.H. residents.
Contrary to the Democrat talking points, there is no abortion ban in N.H. As to the charge that the three of us are declaring war on women’s bodies, voters must consider that the Democrats want a war on viable babies up to the moment of birth.
The author and Democrats seem to have no issue in this election other than trying to mislead the public on the abortion law. Writing that we demand that “doctors be imprisoned and women be sued if they seek an abortion for any reason … even if a woman’s health is a risk” is just plain false.
As mentioned previously, even if there is a risk to the mother’s life in her third trimester, she can get an abortion. Voters need to know that we support our reasonable New Hampshire abortion law and they should reject the extremist views of the Democrats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.