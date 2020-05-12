To the editor:
Once again, I read a column by Tom McLaughlin, and wonder why I even bother looking at things written from a Trumpist point of view. Much of his writing about COVID-19 and those rebelling against shutdown measures in Maine and elsewhere are simply incorrect, either outright lies, distortions or gross exaggerations.
First of all, comparing those who violate the mandatory COVID rules to Revolutionary War soldiers is just ridiculous.
Those soldiers either were not paid, or were paid with worthless script, for years, and it was only after the Revolution was won that they took action to seek redress.
Sadly, our war with COVID is not over and those who rebel against public measures are no patriots. I get it that many are out of work and cannot earn the income they were used to, and I feel for them.
However, the fact of the matter is that the picture of those armed individuals who mob statehouse steps do not represent America. Some 64 percent of Americans believe that we are taking the right measures in this war, despite the pain they cause. Most also believe that our president is not handling matters correctly.
McLaughlin’s statement that social distancing measures have not worked is an outright fabrication, as shown by the statements of Dr. Anthony Fauci.
So, too, is the idea, that had we gone the way of Sweden, we’d be better off. That country has the sixth-highest death-rate in the world, surpassing that of even the United States.
I love the hypocrisy of a right-wing columnist criticizing his so-called socialist governor and the “socialist” Southern Maine communities, and yet advocate for following the pandemic responses of a socialist country.
If we had socialized medicine, then maybe we’d be truly better off.
Glen Knoblock
Wolfeboro Falls
