To the editor:
It was actually amusing to read the childish diatribe by Linda Stetson McNall in the March 5 Conway Daily Sun. Here is a woman who has written the nastiest, dishonest rants one could imagine against Donald Trump and his supporters over the last four years, and criticizes others for calling her and her ilk exactly what they are.
I would advise others to totally ignore any future letters from this flagrant hypocrite.
Future letters from various writers will list the many accomplishments of President Trump.
George Clausen
Freedom and Alpine, Wyo.
