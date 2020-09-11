To the editor:
Mr. Knoblock, you are the reason most people in this country today despise journalists. President Donald Trump has helped to drain the swamp in Washington and will continue to do so.
You lied when you stated he put children in cages which he never did since this was the policy set in place by the Obama administration. If you looked at these so called cages, they were spaces that are separated by metal fencing. Trump never stated anything derogatory about the veterans of World War I. The so called anonymous sources are Democrat operatives and the Atlantic is nothing more than a liberal rag.
Joe Biden is nothing more than a liar who has enriched his family at the expense of the American people. He lied about his full scholarship, graduation rank and being the political science student of the year.
He continues to lie as he supports radical terrorist Marxist groups such as BLM and Antifa. If he is elected I hope these groups come to your door first and pull you back into reality. Law and order will be a thing of the past.
Gennaro D. Massacre
Defray Beach, Fla.
