We were so thrilled to participate in the Tamworth’s Fourth of July Family Day Parade this last Monday. We joined a group of Democratic supporters to celebrate our country’s birthday.
We were lucky enough to be serenaded by the healing songs of the Silver Lake Singers, a hospice singing choir, that marched directly in front of us and with whom a number of us also sing. As we marched, folks with our float called out “Happy Birthday America!” and held signs like “Your Vote is Your Voice,” “Healthcare is a human right,” and “Our environment, Our Economy,” affirming the values we hold dear as Americans and as Democrats.
As new candidates for state representative for Carroll County District 3, it was our first opportunity to meet people and let them know that we’re running for office. We so value this chance to celebrate all that Independence Day represents — our gratitude for and enduring commitment to our sacred democratic principles, like free and fair elections, liberty, justice and equal rights for all.
At the end of the parade, we had the pleasure to be introduced by Rep. Jerry Knirk to Rep. Mark McConkey, who marched in the parade with his Republican contingent ahead of our float. He is running to represent the same district that Jerry is, Carroll County District 4.
We enjoyed meeting his family, and wished him the best with his run. For us, this felt like a fitting end to a day celebrating our nation’s emergence as a fledgling democracy. While we’re representing different parties, we can still have mutual respect and affirm the values we share, as we mark our Independence Day.
Gabrielle Watson, Peaco Todd
Candidates for state representative, Carroll County District 3: Tamworth, Madison and Moultonborough
