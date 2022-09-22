To the editor:
In the Sept. 17 edition of this paper, there appeared a denunciating diatribe, submitted by Mr. Glenn Knoblock, pointing a finger at the U.S. Supreme Court and conservatism.
The theory of his diatribe was the Supreme Court somehow banned abortions. I must say, anyone lacking an education, particularly as it relates to the United States Constitution, or is an ideologist of the Democrat party, they would be smiling while reading it.
So, once and for all, let’s set the record straight. I will give Mr. Knoblock an open and public apology if he can show me, within the Constitution of the United States, the word abortion or, better yet, an article within the Constitution that delineates a right to an abortion. Don’t worry, I’m safe, neither exists. However, what I can show you is an article that gives every American the right to life, liberty and property. See Article XIV. Once and for all, let’s seek the truth as to exactly what the Supreme Court, did do.
To fully grasp what the court did one must be familiar with Article X of the Constitution. Which states: “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the states respectively.”
You see, the Constitution itself gave absolutely no power to the federal government over abortion. Therefore, according to the Constitution, the power always belonged to the states. They simply corrected an error, nothing more. They did not ban abortions. They simply gave the power to decide to the people through their elected state legislators. Nothing more.
Now, if you feel strongly enough about what the court did and you are fine with the direction the country is headed, do what you must. But don’t allow your disdain for the correctness of the court’s decision to become a terribly inappropriate reason to flush the greatest country that ever existed down the drain.
Frank McCarthy
North Conway
