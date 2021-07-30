To the editor:
The recent news items concerning the Bishop of Manchester regarding a suit filed against him requires me to make the following comments.
1. A period of denial and lying is about to begin.
2. Attempts to discredit the victim is also about to begin.
3. Abusers are not limited to one victim, others will follow.
4. Catholics are not mushrooms and resent being kept in the dark and fed only excrement.
5. The recent 4-year struggle at my local parish to rid the church of an abusive priest took hard work on the part of two people and four years of effort.
6. Parishioners are still kept in the dark as no disclosure of the payment made on behalf of the sued fake priest and his employer, the bishop of Manchester.
7. No apologies have been forthcoming from the abuser and his employer.
8. Manchester diocese is one of many where the cancer of abuse by clergy and hierocracy is gnawing at the church.
9. Reformation of the Roman Catholic Church is long overdue-how long will we have to wait?
10. Unlike the first 12 bishops, current bishops do not dine on loaves and fishes, sleep in the fields or the homes of believers.
11. If the early Catholic Church had the bureaucracy it now has, it never would have made it out of Judea and the Galilee.
More to come! Press is having a field day.
Eugene M. Long Jr., M.D.
Eaton
