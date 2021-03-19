To the editor:
The criticism of my friend, Frank Evitts of Madison, is undeserved as he is one of the best vexologists known by me. His knowledge of flags and banners is a testament of his painstaking research as to their symbols and meaning.
Watson should stick to the subject and not write about himself. Arrogantly he is, a teacher who can bully and castigate another’s opinion. If Watson is the scholar he claims to be, Joseph Abram Ryan wrote a poem he should read: The Conquered Banner.
Enough said.
Eugene M. Long, Jr., M.D.
Eaton
