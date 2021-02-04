To the editor:
Too busy covering up crimes and shelling out payments to child victims of clerical abuse, the American Catholic bishops have failed in regards to protecting and defending our Catholic faith.
How can they fail to not excommunicate the fake Catholics, President Joe Biden and Rep. Nancy Pelosi, who are proponents of the slaughter of the unborn and champion same-sex marriage?
All of this contradicts my faith. Shame on you, bishops who have betrayed the faithful. Close to home, the Rep. Chris Pappas, who claims he is Greek Orthodox, contradicts his church by his proclivities and his support of the LGPTQ crowd.
He represents us not as he joined in in abusing my duly elected president. His actions are an affront to the many voters in his district who voted for the president in 2016 and 2020.
Not saddled with a tyrannical hierocracy, and owing no allegiance to the Pope, one does not have to ask his Orthodox bishop to excommunicate him, for in Orthodoxy he automatically excommunicates himself by his proclivities.
If you are a faithful Catholic, question Biden and Pelosi’s bishops and ask them why they have been derelict in their duties and not excommunicated these frauds.
Eugene M. Long Jr., M.D.
Eaton
