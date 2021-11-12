To the editor:
This next week, the Conference of American Catholic Bishops has a scheduled meeting in Baltimore.
Once again a pox upon the population of Baltimore is about to descend upon this rat infested, violent city where no lives matter.
The girlie-man hierocracy, sissies for the most part, is about to meet in a five-star hotel on the waterfront where nothing is too good for these narcissistic sociopaths, most of whom will fly in first class and be driven by limousines to their hotels.
One bets none arrive on a Greyhound bus or seek accommodations at a nearby Motel 6 or an Econo Lodge.
All meals will be five-course meals followed by fine wines and expensive cigars.
Above all, they will collectively pass over the most important crisis facing the church. For we the people know we are the church and not the arrogant hierarchy and clerics.
The most pressing issue for these arrogant bishops (term for overseer) is the problem of homosexuality in the Catholic church.
These overseers have for too long overseen lying, denying and hiding crimes of bishops and priests against innocent young women and boys. That time is over and will no longer be tolerated by the faithful.
Closer to home, our own diocese of Manchester appointed two known sodomites, the ninth and 10th bishops of Manchester. One only has to search the book, Sacrilege by Poodles, and turn to the section on Manchester.
Eugene Long Jr., M.D.
Eaton
