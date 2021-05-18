To the editor:
In response to Michael Kerins May 18 letter "Argue with facts, not lies."
There is one person that you have to put at the very top of your "liar list," and that’s Rep. Adam Schiff. He has lied to his colleagues, he has lied to the media, and he has lied to the American people.
If there was one ounce of integrity among the Democrats in the House or Senate, they would have held Adam Schiff accountable. Mr. Kerins, one of your "fact-based" publications: The Washington Post has called House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff a liar because he is a liar.
Schiff has defied House Intelligence Committee ethics and spewed false claims in the media — for instance, he has declared on numerous occasions that his committee had uncovered “plenty of evidence of collusion,” a claim that has been sharply discredited. Time and time again, Schiff used his influential position like a weapon to spew misinformation that only intensified the hate and division. Schiff should be investigated for ethical violations.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi should have removed Adam Schiff from the House Intelligence Committee because of his continued lying to the American public. She didn't because she does not care. So the next time you accuse Republicans of "spewing the same lies no matter how many times they're disproven." I give you Adam Schiff and his partners in misinformation — CNN, MSNBC, ABC, USA TODAY, NYT. The Democrats, in coalition with your "fact-based" media, not only enabled Schiff's lies, they were, and still are, an essential part of the misinformation. Misinformation — noun — false information that is spread, regardless of whether there is intent to mislead.
Eric Fredrickson
Center Conway
