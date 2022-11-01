The Bartlett School District has begun working on a strategic plan to define the future of education in Bartlett over the next five years. The strategic planning committee held a well-attended kick-off dinner at Josiah Bartlett School where attendees enjoyed a pasta dinner, heard about the strategic planning process and shared their thoughts about a wide variety of education related topics, from busing to curriculum, and everything in-between.
The next step is to collect additional community input via an anonymous survey. Anyone with a vested interest in education in Bartlett is invited to fill out the survey. This includes Bartlett parents, alumni, residents, staff, and business owners. The survey is available online at tinyurl.com/5ehxk3au. Paper copies are available at Josiah Bartlett School, Bartlett library and at Bartlett Town Hall, and may be returned to any of these locations. Bartlett library will also provide public online access via their computers. The survey will be open for responses until Nov. 12.
The strategic planning committee will hold focus groups in early December, to discuss the biggest issues that arise from our community input. Anyone who would like to participate in these, or other areas of the strategic planning process, should contact the committee at JBESstrategicplan@gmail.com.
