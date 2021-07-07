To the editor:
A letter of praise and question to the editor about the veracity of some opinion letters.
The praise first. In Saturday’s Sun is a column by David Shribman. I read it just about every Saturday. This most recent column was about the Pentagon Papers. I was in my late 20s at that time and remember well. From the time that I have been old enough to pay attention to politics, it seems to me that so many times the leaders of our federal and state governments have outright lied, many times over. Yet I believe in our government overall, still.
It’s the politics that get us into trouble. Both our “teams” have failed us for not good reasons. I enjoyed this column also because it references the UUA. I am a UU, a special place that honors all religions and just as important, no religion. Choose your own path. The UUA owns Beacon Press so I am really proud that the leadership at that time did the right thing and Beacon Press was the first to publish the Pentagon Papers in full. I am very glad that the Sun publishes Mr. Shribman’s columns.
Now to other topics. I just love Wednesday’s columnist, Jonna Carter. First, she often makes me laugh. I suppose that’s because I almost always agree with her. It was a male writer who was very offended by Jonna’s column regarding women having control over their own body and the Catholic church. I would just like to add this: I am not Catholic, there is freedom of religion or lack of religion in this country. If you are Catholic, fine. I am down with that. but, I’m not, and I do not like the idea that others are working hard to push their beliefs onto me and others. That is not OK. And I would like to ask how would Catholics feel if another faith tried to force their doctrine on them — think Islam — they wouldn’t be happy about that one bit.
Lastly, while I’m on a roll here, there are a number of letters to the editor (we all know who is being referenced here) that write things the writer wants to believe, but are just factually not true. I feel the paper does us a disservice when they publish over and over things that are factually not true. Yes, I understand opinion, but I would like opinion to at least have provable facts.
Ellin Leonard
Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.