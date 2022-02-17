The excellent letters from Justin Lipson and the Derenges in the Sun last week have inspired me to write a follow-up letter. I believe in solar and thought Mr. Lipson’s letter was right on. And, the Derenges’ letter speaks directly to all of us, from an important perspective. I do live here and I do have an overall vested interest in these subjects as while I’m not a native, I have lived here for a fairly long time.
It seems to me as though the people who have lived here for more than one generation see the rest of us as outsiders. The locals it seems to me often want to bite the hand that feeds them. (Oh I’m going to hear about this I know!)
Most of the contractors, plumbers and carpenters are busy because of the people from away. Of course the locals do in fact, have some very legitimate grievances based on some visitors’ behavior. I guess in the end, its always about communication.
I just attended the most recent budget hearing. Of the two hot discussions, one was about public restrooms in North Conway. We need public toilets. Why do we have fireworks, the craft fairs etc? Maybe the chamber needs to put more of their funds into the expense. My opinion is if the town wants to have crowds of people then there needs to be public toilets. Period.
The second big discussion was the cost of education for the Conway taxpayers. Mr. Derenge is right on. Conway is damn lucky that we have so many second homeowners that don’t get to vote and we don’t pay for their kids education. We wouldn’t have that fancy oversized school up on the hill, that’s for sure. The cost per taxpayer would be much higher without those second homeowners.
On health insurance as long as we have a for-profit system we will have the most expensive health care in the world. So, we must pay for it.
I think this town’s leadership is made up of are good people, doing what they think is right, but at least from what I have become aware many lack vision. If I am offending, I apologize, but stand by the statement. I would love to see some younger people running for some of the committees for Conway.
