To the editor:
First, I must tell everyone, in the interest of full disclosure, that I am aDemocrat and running for N.H. House seat in District 2.
In a recent column in the Daily Sun Bryant Messner wrote at length about Sen. Shaheen’s lack of “getting anything done in the Senate.” I would like to point out the Republicans have had control of the Senate for years; the party in control has the power.
And it doesn’t help to make snarky, sexist remarks — that is a major turn off for me. I do understand that seeing property damaged and violence on the news scares us. That said, as an older white woman, if I had been treated the way most people of color have been, I’d be ready to break a few windows myself. Blacks have been treated badly, cheated, stolen from, and on and on since the very beginning.
This is not about the column, but the fact is, significant job losses are not just from the pandemic, or jobs going overseas; it’s from automation and artificial intelligence. That is not going to change. We must address public education. We need to prepare our young people for jobs for the future. The jobs of the past are gone. I would like to hear what the Republicans are going to do to train our young people for the jobs in the future. Also, the cost of higher education must be addressed.
Back to Messner. Where does he stand on the environment? Where does he stand on first-rate high-speed internet for the rural parts of our country? Where does he stand regarding health care that covers everyone? The pandemic makes that issue stand out in sharp relief.
Those are the issues he did not talk about. For me, he just sounded like another “angry ol’ white guy” who wants to go back to the past. We can change nothing regarding the past. There is a lot of parts of the past that would make us all very embarrassed today. It’s only the future that we can make better if we choose to.
Ellin Leonard
Conway
