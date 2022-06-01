I do not have trust in the U.S. Supreme Court. The Court has always been in the pocket of men — rich, white, powerful, men. At the time that the U.S. Constitution was written corporations didn’t exist. That is why the term corporation is not mentioned in the Constitution.
However, those old white men always sided with the rich and powerful, and the slaveholders. The U.S. Supreme Court was not supposed to be political, but of course, it always has been.
Now that the Court is 6-3, it's damn scary if you are female, not white, not rich, not powerful. I am mad as hell, and frankly I am scared to death.
As the Court is now, it isn’t just Roe v. Wade that is in trouble — oh no, it will be everything from voting rights to who can marry whom and everything else. Over the next 10 or 20 years this country will not be recognizable.
It's 2022 and the Court wants to end freedom of choice. The thing is, there has always been abortion. There always will be abortion. Women with the means will get abortions, and the ones who don’t have enough money will get unsafe, sometimes botched abortions, the poor will pay the biggest price, as the poor always do.
Choice and privacy will not be the only issue for us to be concerned about. Gay rights, addressing our history, public education to name only a couple of issues that will soon come under attack. The issue of high-powered assault rifles, which once were banned and now every week we have totally senseless murder sprees, that is a U.S. Supreme court decision.
The bottom line is voting matters, way more than most of us think. From the top of the ticket to the most basic issues in local elections. It doesn’t matter if you have lived here your whole life or just a year or two. You need to get informed and vote this November and every election. It matters.
