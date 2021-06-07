To the editor:
The Tamworth Recycling Project has been working to cut costs at the transfer station by promoting recycling. As a member of the group, I was heartened by several events and conversations on our town message board, the Tamworth Exchange.
First, on May 29, members of the Green Mountain Conservation Group sent AmeriCorps Members EB Brandt and Trent Millum to the Tamworth Farmer’s Market to share information about reducing plastic. EB and Trent joined TRP Volunteer Barb Bloomberg, in presenting alternatives to plastic, and talking about helpful legislation. The group answered lots of questions.
Tamworth recycles a variety of materials, but we do not recycle plastic. Plastic is a dire problem for all of the world; it is polluting our oceans and when incinerated, our air. There are many types of plastic packaging; almost all contain recycling symbols, but most are single use plastics, destined for our already limited landfills. Markets are being developed for #1 and #2 plastics, but in the meantime, it makes sense to reduce use.
On the Tamworth Exchange, town citizens led the charge in thinking of a variety of ways to do without plastic. Most suggestions came down to creative consumer choice. Laundry detergent purchased in strips, shampoo bars instead of plastic bottles, reusing bread bags and a host of other ideas were presented. As Sue Stowbridge said, “If big manufacturers ... start to notice that laundry detergent sales are down, shampoo sales are down, and fruit in plastic bags doesn't sell like the loose items, they may just notice. It is a small step......in the end, I think every little bit helps. Do what you can.”
Let’s continue to "Do Something Drastic, Cut the Plastic."
Ellen Farnum
Tamworth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.