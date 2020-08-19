To the editor:
I was one of those who testified against the appointment of Scott Mason to the position of executive director of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department. My objection was mostly regarding his lack of experience for the job. However, after listening to the testimony, I found that there were many compelling reasons to deny his appointment.
There was a “name calling” testimony on record that directly conflicted with his testimony at the hearing. Biologists testified that he is unqualified and one biologist in particular, from the Fish and Game Department testified regarding his open disrespect toward the biologists and the difficulty they encountered working with him. Neighbors spoke of the alienation caused by his work on behalf of the failed Northern Pass project. Despite these, and many more red flags, the council approved him 3-1. Thank you, councilor Debora Pignatelli, for being the lone Councilor who remained dedicated to serving those you represent.
The confirmation of Mr. Mason maintains the current climate of “them vs us” that doesn’t take into account the legitimate interests of other residents in N.H. in setting the priorities and direction of the department. These voices still have no representation on the commission’s board.
This November, please consider candidates that will allow for new members on the Fish and Game Commission to represent all the interests of the; state’s residents. And, according to those who testified for Mr. Mason, describing him as a “nice guy” who can “bring people together,” let’s see how much truth there is to those sentiments.
Elizabeth Marino
Goffstown
