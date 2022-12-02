I have the extreme pleasure of being a member of the cast of M&D Playhouse’s “A Christmas Carol.” It is running Dec 1-18.
This is a much different adaption than has been done before and has a female Ebby Scrooge as the lead character. Our performances show Ebbie searching for love, acceptance, and a place to belong throughout her life before being visited by four ghosts on Christmas eve, one of which I have the joy of playing.
I am a huge fan of “A Christmas Carol,” having read it many, many times, seen more versions of it than I can count, and having been a part of the cast four different times.
This adaption is easily one of my top five favorites. I think what I love most about our play is how this version is going to resonate with different folks, people that may have never felt connected with “A Christmas Carol” before may leave our play feeling like they belong, like they’ve found the love Ebby was searching so long and hard for.
Bravo to Christopher Bellis for adapting such a loving heartwarming version of my favorite Christmas story.
I invite you all to join us at M&D Playhouse for the three weekends before Christmas and celebrate the true meaning of the holidays.
As Tiny Tim observed, “God bless us everyone.”
Peace on earth, joy to the world and happy holidays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.