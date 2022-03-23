In August of 2020, I wrote a letter to this paper mentioning how very important it was to vote, especially in that year. I guess few heard me or cared. In Conway, 1,500 voted out of 7,000 registered voters. Across the U.S., the same thing was true. The results of that low voter turnout are quite evident. Afghanistan, inflation, very high prices, gas and diesel through the roof, also food, and the list goes on and on.
I do not believe there is a Democratic Party today. The mafia that arrived in the U.S.A. over 100 years ago has been replaced by the "Benedict Arnold Society" that is using the word Democrat for a cover. Left-wingers are in control, and our so-called commander in chief is old and weak and very busy trying to blame everyone else for the problems the nation is having. I suggest he and his cohorts look in the mirror. They are all promoting a disaster.
Please remember that the out-of-control southern border is a product of this administration, very illegal and we have not yet seen the very bad results of that fiasco.
The answer to the current situation is to vote this year and the years ahead. If you are not registered to vote, go to the town office now. If you are not registered to vote, go to the town office now. Let us not lose a government won, and put together by less than 4 million people 246 years ago.
