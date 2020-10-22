To the editor:
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen and her family moved to New Hampshire in 1973. She has served this state ever since.
Bryant “Corky” Messner has been a resident of Colorado for years. He is endorsed by President Donald Trump, and has poured nearly $3.8 million of his own money into his campaign. Two years ago he declared his summer house in New Hampshire to be his primary residence, in order to run for U.S. senator.
Who is better suited to represent us?
Dick Devens
Center Sandwich
