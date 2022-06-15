Speaking as a parent of two children in the Conway School District, I oppose any effort to close an elementary school. This would do irreparable harm to our community and negatively impact education in our community.
I reviewed the report and meeting minutes of the Facility Use Committee and there appears to have been no consideration given to the impact this would have on the education of our children. Was there any discussion about how this would impact the day-to-day reality for families?
I grow weary of hearing the constant assault on our educators. My kids test scores have been fine, thank you very much. While I have not loved every teacher my kids have had, most of them have been great. The fact is if a child is doing poorly in school, the blame lies much more with the parent.
It is easy for people to blame the schools for their child’s failure, but perhaps they should take a look in the mirror, accept responsibility and do something about it. The school gets the child when they are age 5, but what was going on in the home up to that point?
The school has kids from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. but what happens before and after the school day? It would be great to see a member of the school board say that for once, but they are too kind.
We should acknowledge the negative impact public charter schools have on our public schools. What would the test scores be if Woodlands and Robert Frost did not exist? Was that discussed by the committee or taken into consideration in any way?
Those who use these schools should take a moment to acknowledge how their choice impacts the rest of the community. While these schools might be good for the individual families, they are a net negative for our community.
Compared to most communities in our state, we have a low tax rate and are receiving good value for what we are paying for. At $8.06 per thousand, our tax rate is low. Seventy-eight percent of municipalities have higher education tax rates than we do.
The total valuation for Conway is $1,732,732,295. The two towns slightly less than us are Stratham ($1,583,727,769) with a tax rate of $12.76 and Goffstown ($1,660,855,600) at $13.33. The two towns above us are Hooksett ($1,948,064,546) at $11.66 and Milford ($2,005,320,212) at $13.62.
Again, I encourage everyone who cares about the education of our children to oppose this effort.
