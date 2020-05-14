To the editor:
By locking down the state and severely restricting the civil liberties of Mainers, the burden is on Gov. Janet Mills and local officials to prove a compelling state interest for the significant burden this is placing on families, churches, hospitals, medical offices and businesses.
Small and family owned businesses in Maine not allowed to exercise their rights to freely assemble and are suffering significant financial damage and emotional hardship under the thumb of government dictate. Let’s look at the data and see if these draconian lockdown measures meet the test of “compelling state interest."
In Maine we have approximately 1.3 million citizens. To date, 66 deaths attributed to COVID-19 have been reported this year. That equals 5 deaths per 100,000 citizens since January 1, 2020. In contrast, 81 flu deaths were reported for the 2017-2018 flu season in Maine. That equals 6.23 flu deaths per 100,000 citizens. More Mainers succumbed to the seasonal flu recently than COVID-19. Furthermore, the rate of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths have been flat or declining for over four weeks.
The good news is, Maine is healthy. We have flattened the curve. Per capita COVID-19 deaths are lower than recent flu statistics. Time for all Mainers to open their businesses, medical clinics, and churches. Time for elected officials to justify any further restrictions of your constitutional rights. Show us your data, prove the compelling state interest. Not interested in erroneous projections, what-if models, and fear mongering. We’re taking our rights back. Open for business.
David Sawicki
Lovell, Maine
