To the editor:
On a recent visit to the Mount Washington Valley, we noticed that many restaurants and hotels were closed due to some of the staff having COVID-19. Just to name a few, the Black Cap Grille and Moat Mountain. Thank you both for your kindness and consideration in closing to protect the health of your customers, as it was greatly appreciated.
During our visit, we had dinner with our friends (that reside in the valley) at a restaurant in North Conway. While dining, we noticed that many guests entering were not wearing masks as required by N.H. guidance.
When we were leaving, one of the owners was also leaving and she was not wearing a mask. Fortunately, we all were wearing our masks. Initially, we thought, OK, as she was heading outdoors. However, we learned from our friends later that same week that the two owners had the COVID-19 virus, along with some of the staff.
We were appalled and dismayed to see that the owners were still working, meeting and greeting guests, as if COVID wasn’t any “big deal.” And furthermore, we cannot believe the selfishness and lack of concern for others’ health and well-being by the owners continuing to work and converse with guests and customers when in all likelihood, they were still contagious to others.
We, along with our friends in the valley, will not be visiting this establishment ever again. We believe that the wonderful community and the people in the valley, along with those visiting, be made aware of the owners’ indiscretion and their lack of concern and empathy for others’ health and well-being.
Karen and David Porter
Haverhill, Mass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.