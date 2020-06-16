To the editor:
The multitude of peaceful protesters here and in the United States and around the world toward police brutality against black people has indeed pulled back the curtain to expose this injustice and will result in the change that is needed.
The lawless behavior of those ignorant persons who kill, destroy and loot properties without any conscience only disgrace themselves and the purpose of the peaceful protest and they should pay dearly for what they have done.
I believe all human life matters. The brutality and purposely killing of a sacred life from conception to natural death is a problem that matters.
I would ask those that are outraged (and rightly so) over the brutal torture and killing of George Floyd to consider these facts about the unborn babies of all color. Fourteen days after conception the unborn baby has eye development. Eighteen days after conception, the unborn babies’ heart begins to beat. At nine weeks, he/she has permanent finger prints. At 10 weeks, he/she can feel a sense of comfort/pain. At 12 weeks, he/she can smile and suck his/her thumb.
The hundreds and thousands of abortions performed in the United States alone this year should make us all outraged. It is my understanding that there are over two million couples waiting to adopt children of all races and special needs. I suggest that you watch the DVD titled “Unplanned.” This may be found on eBay for under $20 or elsewhere. This true story is of a Planned Parenthood director’s experience with an abortion clinic. The beginning of the DVD is graphic, but the rest of the story is worth watching.
David J. Smith
Center Ossipee
