To the editor:
The attitude the of the town manager Tom Holmes on the short-term rental issue concerns me. Instead of acquiescing to the wishes of the residents, he has expressed the opinion to dance around the issue with no intention to enforce the law. He wants to try and preserve the status quo. I hope the town's lawyer advises the town that the best course of action is to enforce the law and respect the wishes of the citizens.
The town knows who are renting their properties in residential areas so the process of notifying them shouldn’t be difficult. Also, there are companies that have been handling these properties that need to be informed that the properties they represent are in violation of town ordinances. Here are my suggestions on handling these outlets. I believe these guidelines are fair and equitable:
1. Notify vacation rental companies such as Vacassa, AirBnB, VRBO and others to not allow listings on their sites if the properties fall in residential areas of Conway.
2. Advise local real estate companies to stop promoting properties as potential STR investments in residential areas.
3. Send a notification to owners of residential properties advising them they can not rent their homes as an STR if in residential areas along with a copy of the town statute. Advise them that they can no longer accept future bookings effective from the date of the notification. Any bookings already secured before that date can be honored.
4. Have a department specifically tasked to handling the enforcement of the regulations.
Buyers should have done their due diligence making sure the property they bought was compliant with the law.
The selectmen need to honor the wishes of the residents of Conway. It’s time to do the right thing.
David Dyson
North Conway
