To the editor:
I wish the Sun would assign a task to an investigative reporter. Perhaps they could inquire why the only thing working at the Route 302 bridge, just west of Attitash, has been the traffic lights.
I may be wrong, but I have not seen any repair activity for more than three weeks.
What are they waiting for?
Dave Bartlett
Bartlett
