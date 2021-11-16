To the editor:
In light of the nasty name-calling, and generally mean-spirited letters that seem to take up space in these pages, I would like to offer an alternative, and possibly a glimmer of hope. I have enjoyed volunteering for the ESSC in a few areas. All are rewarding, but the last couple of ski sales have been especially gratifying.
Many volunteers help out in various aspects, but Saturday’s breakdown and clearing up at the conclusion of the sale is labor intensive. Members of the MWV Ski Team, led by one of their coaches, just show up, and it gets done.
For fear of excluding anyone, I will only specifically name one person. A product of the ESSC Junior Ski Program and a member of the U.S. Olympic Ski Team, Leanne Smith gets it. She gives back to this community and this program. And she leads by example.
When the kids lucky enough to have her as a coach see her lugging skis, boots and ski racks into waiting trucks, it has to mean something. The members of the MWV Ski Team who showed up worked happily and steadily.
Like countless other organizations, volunteers are what makes things go. They don’t do it for any other reason, except they see a need and get it done. Watching these kids was inspiring and gives me hope.
Dave Bartlett
Bartlett
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.