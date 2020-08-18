To the editor:

Her astrological sign

Tattooed on her body

Along with others

With stories that lay

Not with just memories

She has with each other

But the love in her heart

Right there on display.

This person she walks

That thinner line

More to her than

Most never find

With more to give

That completes her drive

One that is whole

And completely alive.

With patience she waits

Taking all in

Before she lets

Her passions begin

That passion she has

That comes from her soul

To give to another

To completely unfold

A surrender it is

When with time

It is right

To give of herself

This body of light

Her love is part

Of that greater whole

That comes together

When she just knows

It’s more than just

A fleeting thought

It’s one that’s planted

It’s deep when brought

To share her gifts

With that other not sought

When it just comes together

With that patience; she’s got...

Danny Bianchino

North Conway

