To the editor:
Her astrological sign
Tattooed on her body
Along with others
With stories that lay
Not with just memories
She has with each other
But the love in her heart
Right there on display.
This person she walks
That thinner line
More to her than
Most never find
With more to give
That completes her drive
One that is whole
And completely alive.
With patience she waits
Taking all in
Before she lets
Her passions begin
That passion she has
That comes from her soul
To give to another
To completely unfold
A surrender it is
When with time
It is right
To give of herself
This body of light
Her love is part
Of that greater whole
That comes together
When she just knows
It’s more than just
A fleeting thought
It’s one that’s planted
It’s deep when brought
To share her gifts
With that other not sought
When it just comes together
With that patience; she’s got...
Danny Bianchino
North Conway
