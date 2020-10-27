Blithely Blithely

Fast asleep

Time to wake up

Your free ways weep

There are places

Still to roam

Before you're called

To come back home

Things to feel

That pleasures fill

Don't give up

There's more left still

Like meeting others

Now left out

To show them love

What loves about

Standing strong

Without a crutch

Just with love

Its fiery touch

So , hold on tight

Don't let go

Let that love

Its blithe to flow

Blithely Blithely

You are strong

You're in our minds

And hearts that long

Blithely Blithely

You are sought

We need you NOW!

For all you got

Let your free ways

That love begin

To make this move

That we're now in.

Let your lightness

Fill each form

It sure will help us

To all move on

Blithely......

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.